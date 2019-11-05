|
Alvie Wendell "Scott" McKnight, 72, of Poteau passed away Oct. 20, 2019 in Heavener. Scott was born June 17, 1947 in Darwin, to Alvie Gordon and Irene Marie (Dunham) McKnight. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Scott worked as district manager for Citizens Utility Company in Kingman, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sisters, Alvietta and Gary Howell of Poteau, Rehna Barbour of Borger, Texas; brother, Jimmy and Connie McKnight of Amarillo, Texas; two nieces and four nephews; four great nephews, three great nieces, two great great nieces; aunts, uncles, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Rev. Jim Reed. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019