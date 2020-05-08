Alyce U. Caldwell, 99, of Topeka, Kan., passed away on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020.

She was born April 29, 1921 in Bokoshe to Jerry and Mattie Elizabeth Folsom. Her mother died when she was two. Alyce went to live at the Sequoia Orphan Indian School in Tahlequah, where she received all her schooling and graduated high school.

Alyce was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She loved to play the slot machines at the Indian casinos and was very lucky winning more times than not.

She is survived by her husband Ray Caldwell of Topeka, Kan.; children, Deen Manis and wife Lisa of Howe, twins Arch "Buzz" Glover and wife Janelle of Poteau and Pamela Day and husband Keith of Independence, Mo., and Michael Glover of Tulsa; five grandchildren, Dena Manis of Seminole, Fla., Melissa Reynolds of Independence, Mo., James, Joshua and Joseph Glover in the Denver area; and one great-granddaughter, Tallulah.

Alyce was preceded in death by her son Christopher Manis in February 2019 and her seven siblings.

Alyce will be cremated and a graveside service will be June 1, 2020 (time to be determined) at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.

