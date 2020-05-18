Ann Marie Catanzariti
1963 - 2020
Ann Marie Catanzariti of Poteau was born May 31, 1963 in San Francisco to Allen and Mildred (Zink) Renish, and passed away May 15, 2020 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 56.
She is survived by her husband Ken Hopper, daughter Mary Beth Williams, son Michael Williams, sister Mary Shaw, brother-in-law Alva Hopper and wife Janes, sisters-in-law Roxy Resf and Barbara Hollingsworth, nephews Steven Shaw and Greg Shaw, good friend Sheila Coker, numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Ann loved her family and friends dearly. She was a loving wife, sister and mother.
Ann's family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
To sign Ann Catanzariti's online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 18 to May 25, 2020.
