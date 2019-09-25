|
Audrey Goldman (Richardson) Shefchik of Poteau, was born on April 24, 1930 in Bayfield, Wis., to Everett and Zilpha (Newberry) Goldman and passed away at the age of 89, September 11, 2019 in Poteau, at home under hospice care.
Audrey is survived by her son Bill and Judy Shefchik of Provo, Utah, daughters Beverly Anderson of Poteau, and Barbara and Randy Walters of San Antonio, Texas, grandchildren Marcy Anderson, Charlene and Keith Smallwood, Lana and Brady Hardin, Byron and Amber Shefchik, Lynn and Matt Durkee, Zilpha and James Bradshaw, James and Natalia Shefchik, Sarah and Curtis Gibby, Becca and Jorden Curzon, Alaura and Sam Butler, Jason and Soveida Walters, and Justin and Stephanie Walters, 26 great grandchildren as well as a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, husband Byron Shefchik, second husband Dwight Richardson, brothers Lloyd Goldman and Harold Goldman, sister Evelyn Goldman Wilson. Audrey and Byron owned Audrey's Café, A+B Motel and OK Service Station in Page, She was a member of First Baptist Church in Heavener.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Heavener, with Pastor Brock Hardin officiating. Interment will be next to Byron in Wisconsin in October. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau,
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Gideon Bibles.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019