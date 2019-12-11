|
|
B'Etta J. Ridenour, 74, of Bokoshe, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Bokoshe.
B'Etta was born April 11, 1945 in Poteau, to Johnny and Rosie (Hodge) Lamar.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller funeral Home of Poteau.
She was a truck driver for 22 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Ridenour.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas Lee Ridenour, Timmy Joe Ridenour, and Michael Shane Ridenour; numerous grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Mae Brock and Cora Brown; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2p.m. to 4 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
