Barbara Jean (Nolen) Conrad, 93, of Spiro was
born May 21, 1926 in Pocola to Walter Lee and Lillie
Mae (Gregory) Nolen, and died Sept. 1, 2019 in
Spiro.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Jean Pope
and husband Micheal of Poteau; grandchildren; Bobbi
Gillham and husband Erick of Poteau, Oklahoma,
Scott Pope and wife Lisa of Ardmore; great grandchildren;
Olivia Moya and husband Mitchell, Vivian
Howerton, Sydney Pope, Ian Pope, Emma Claire
Gillham; great-great grandson, Benjamin Moya; special
niece, Gwen May and husband Keith of Spiro;
numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved
ones.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, JV "Joe" Conrad; son, Bobby Lee
Conrad; father, Walter Nolen; mother, Lillie Nolen Ridenour; step-father, Jim
Ridenour; four sisters, Juanita Tormey, Charlene Ramsey, Dorothy Rodgers, Margie
Cox, and one brother Jack Nolen.
She was a member of the Murry Spur Freewill Baptist Church. Barbara worked
in the aircraft industry during World War II in California, and retired after twenty
years from U.S. Forge Craft in Fort Smith, Ark.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sept. 5, 2019 at Murry Spur Freewill Baptist
Church in Spiro, with reverends C.L. Thomas and Michael Franklin officiating.
Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-
Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the family
greeting friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Pope, Erick Gillham, Mitchell Moya, Keith May, Harold
Greenwood, and Kenneth Conrad. Honorary Pallbearers are; Acie Joe Conrad, Walter
Franklin Nolen, A.L. Conrad, Roger Myers, and Steven Cox.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019