Belinda Kay Burns of Poteau was born Feb. 15, 1964 in Fort Smith, Ark., to William and Dorothy (Jones) Hartley, and passed away April 27, 2020 in Fort Smith at the age of 56.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Burns; son Wesley LeFlore and wife Kendall; daughter, Christine LeFlore; step-daughters, Contessa Burns, Jessica LaRue and husband Curtis; brothers, Richard Hartley and wife Brenda, Tom Hartley and wife Carol; 13 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Hartley and brother, Robert Hartley.
She was a member of the Bokoshe Ladies Auxiliary and graduated from Bokoshe High School in 1982. Belinda attended Carl Albert State College, and Northeastern State University.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial celebration at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020