Benny Lee Gullick Sr. of Poteau was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Poteau to Roy Wilton and Martha Ann (Barnes) Gullick and passed away May 30, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 75.

He was a retired truck driver and loved to hunt and fish.

Benny was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ruby Gullick; parents, Roy and Martha Gullick; three brothers, Roy Gullick Jr., James Ray Gullick and Joe Gullick; five sisters, Florence James, Betty Heavener, Suzie Rutledge-Pennington, Freda Wood and Rita Stien.

Benny is survived by four sons, Benny Gullick Jr. of Poteau, Billy Gullick of Cameron, Danny Gullick of Poteau, and Dennis Gullick of Flower Hill; a daughter, Mary Jo Breashears of Wister; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and loved ones.

Pallbearers will be Benny Gullick Jr., Billy Gullick, Danny Gullick, Dennis Gullick, Wayne Breashears and Paul Robertson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Service of Poteau. Published in Poteau Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary