Betty Jean Jones
1932 - 2020
Betty Jean Jones, 87, of Poteau, passed away July 29, 2020, in Poteau.
Betty was born on Aug. 10, 1932, in Spiro to Guy and Minnie (Permenter) Yates.
She was a member of Bokoshe Assembly of God and loved to read, quilt and cook.
She is survived by her two daughters Velma Zavala and husband Federico and Sandra Chester and husband John, one sister Dorothy Jones, seven grandchildren Jenny Havens and husband Terry, Lacrisha Southerland and husband Danny, Tracy Canon, Rick Entmeier and wife Sundee, Kristie Entmeier, Robert Jones and wife Dawn and Margaret Ellefson and husband Tom, numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Guy and Minnie Yates, her husband Roy Joseph Jones, her son Roy Dean Jones and her brother Nyle Yates.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro with the Rev. Doyle Martin and the Rev. Danny Southerland officiating.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, with the family visiting with friends from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com to sign Betty's online guest book.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
