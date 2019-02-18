Betty Lou John, 72, of Wister passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.

Betty was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Wister to Cecil and Georgia (Curtis) Jernigan. Betty taught school in Soper from 1971-1973, then moved to Bennington and retired from there. She went to work for the Choctaw Nation as a caseworker in the child care department. She left that job to babysit with her grandchildren. Betty loved to work with her flowers outside and with wood crafts. She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, George and Ollie Curtis and Clyde and Ida (LeFlore) Jernigan.

Survivors include her mother, Georgia Jernigan of Wister; son, Robert Ray John; sister and her husband, Nita Jernigan Caudell and Stanley; grandsons, Hunter Ray John and Holten John of Austin, Texas; nephews, Clay Caudell of Wister, Mark and wife Joanie Caudell of Wister; great-nieces, Alia Caudell of Wister, Halli Caudell of Poteau; great-nephews, Lane Caudell of Wister, Evan Caudell of Poteau; uncle , J.C. Curtis of Durant; aunts, Mary Gibson of Wister, Carolyn Curtis of Selmar, Calif.; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Faith Community Church (formerly Methodist Church) in Wister.

Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements. Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary