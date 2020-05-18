Beverly Ann (Swanson) Gibson, 63, of Spiro passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.

Beverly was born Sept. 26, 1956 in Marion, Kan., to Harold Glen and Beatrice Johanna Swanson.

Beverly graduated from nursing school and went on to be an RN with Sparks Hospital for 38 years. She was truly one of the best nurses ever always showing kindness and compassion to all her patients.

She loved to garden; she could make anything grow. She was blessed with two green thumbs. She also loved to sit in her kitchen and look out the window and watch the birds and could name every one. She loved books, especially ones on history. She was a history buff and read about all histories always wanting to learn about something new.

She was an excellent homemaker and wife and was the best cook and baker. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren - and loved them with all her heart and soul. She was so special and loved by all of us and will be forever missed.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Rhonda Henson and nephew Gary Matthew Gibson.

Survivors include her husband, David Wayne Gibson of the home; daughters and sons-in-law Johannah and Jacob Anderson of Fort Smith, Ark., and Shawnna and Axel Alpirez of Pocola, OK; grandchildren Cody and Jeremy Anderson and Rosalie Alpirez; brothers Richard Swanson of Crawford, Neb., Dennis and Janet Swanson of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and Rene' and Terry Swanson of Thornton, Colo.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary and Lynn Gibson of Howe; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau. Interment will follow at Heavener Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be George Espinel, Marc Lopez, Axel Alpirez, Jacob Anderson, Chris Williams, David Gibson and Gary Gibson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard, Rene and Dennis Swanson, Cody and Jeremy Anderson and Gary Mathew Gibson.

