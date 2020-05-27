Beverly Teague Luedke
1928 - 2020
Beverly Teague Luedke was born June 8, 1928 in Tucson, Ariz., to George and Demarious (Quick) Foster. She passed peacefully from this life May 19, 2020 at the age of 91 in Alma, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Clayton Teague, Dennis Luedke and her parents.
She is survived by three children, Michael Teague of Alma, Johnny Teague of Mounds and Shirley (Frank) Wynn of Alma; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
She had a passion for life and her family. She was one of the strongest people we knew and will be missed by many.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Alma Nursing and Rehab for the care and love during her residency.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
