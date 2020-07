Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Billy's life story with friends and family

Share Billy's life story with friends and family

Billy George Lackie, 82, of Pocola, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Pocola.

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fort Smith (Ark.) National Cemetery with Jim Stem officiating.

Veteran: United States Army, retiring as an E7 Sgt. 1st Class.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

Interment: Fort Smith National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store