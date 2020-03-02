Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Mode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray Mode Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Ray Mode Sr. Obituary
Billy Ray Mode Sr., 90, of Poteau, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe, with Rev. Larry Stacy and Rev. Jerrod Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Monroe Cemetery.
Bill was born March 17, 1929 in Proctor, to Dewitt Frank and Hattie Belle (Taylor) Mode. He loved to hunt, crappie fish and read. He read thousands of books during his lifetime. Bill was a carpenter/millwright/cabinet maker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Genevia Taylor and Mildred Ramirez; brothers, Cleo and Floyd Mode.
Survivors include his wife, Nona Lou; daughters and husbands, Darlene and Kenneth Thompson, Barbara and Jeff Brown; sons and wives, Billy Ray Jr. and Christy Mode, Joe and Teresa Mode, Paul and Linda Mode, Frank and Carol Mode; sister, Imogene Cartwright; brother, Marce Mode; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Online messages may be left at at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -