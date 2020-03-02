|
|
Billy Ray Mode Sr., 90, of Poteau, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe, with Rev. Larry Stacy and Rev. Jerrod Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Monroe Cemetery.
Bill was born March 17, 1929 in Proctor, to Dewitt Frank and Hattie Belle (Taylor) Mode. He loved to hunt, crappie fish and read. He read thousands of books during his lifetime. Bill was a carpenter/millwright/cabinet maker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Genevia Taylor and Mildred Ramirez; brothers, Cleo and Floyd Mode.
Survivors include his wife, Nona Lou; daughters and husbands, Darlene and Kenneth Thompson, Barbara and Jeff Brown; sons and wives, Billy Ray Jr. and Christy Mode, Joe and Teresa Mode, Paul and Linda Mode, Frank and Carol Mode; sister, Imogene Cartwright; brother, Marce Mode; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
