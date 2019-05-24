Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion
Bokoshe, AR
Billy Wesley Bozarth


Billy Wesley Bozarth Obituary
Billy Wesley Bozarth, 84, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Bill was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Hastings to Dee and Emma (Allen) Bozarth. He was a 20-year Martine Corps veteran who served in the Korean War and in Vietnam. He received two Purple Hearts and retired as a first sergeant. He also retired from Ouachita Correctional Center.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kiawana; brothers, Carl and Howard; sisters, Peggy, Grace and Fay; daughter, Billena.
Survivors include his sons, Brian Bozarth of Waldron, Ark., and William Robinson of Wallace, N.C.; brothers, Joe Pat Bozarth of Poteau and Johnny Bozarth of Fortson, Ga.; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 25, 2019
