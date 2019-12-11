Home

Billye Catherine "Goble" Warren


1927 - 2019
Billye Catherine "Goble" Warren Obituary
Billye Catherine (Goble) Warren of Edmond was born March 27, 1927 in Poteau, to William and Virginia (Harrison) Goble, and passed away Dec. 5, 2019 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 92.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
She is survived by her son, Randy Warren and wife Sherri of Edmond; daughter, Amy Warren Fell and Husband Steve of Edmond; grandchildren, Ryan Gray of Edmond, Katie Mangus, Kelsie Curtis, Evan Gray, all of Oklahoma City, Collin Gray of Yukon, Lindsie Padden of Huntsville, Ala.; great grandchildren, Everett Mangus, Lincoln Gray, Julian Gray, Finley Curtis, numerous other relatives, and loved ones.
Billye was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray William Warren, her second husband, Terry Sears Leard; parents; William and Virginia Goble; sisters; Juanita Swafford, Doris Traw, Marie Gaither, and brother, Clem Goble.
She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. She was involved with many bridge clubs, book clubs, and bible study groups.
To sign Ms. Warren's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the direction of Mallory Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
