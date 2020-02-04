Home

Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
Bobby Southerland
Bobby Dean Southerland


1949 - 2020
Bobby Dean Southerland Obituary
Bobby Dean
Southerland, 70, passed
away Jan. 22 in Fort Smith, Ark. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Panama Assembly of God Church with Pastor Danny Southerland officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Bokoshe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his
grandsons. He was born Sept. 21, 1949 in Willis, to Alfred Lee and Hazel Mae (Forguson) Southerland.
Bobby loved the country life and fishing became his priority. He was a shade tree mechanic and a master at driving fast cars. He got his family involved in racing at a young age and loved watching them race at Tri-State Speedway, where they spent many weekends. He loved his family and his grandchildren very much and was so proud of
them all. He attended Panama Assembly of God from time to time but most of his time was spent on a pond bank or visiting with
his friends, talking and laughing about his old adventures.
He is survived by the mother of his children,
Sharon Southerland; one daughter, Sheri
Southerland; three sons, Robert Southerland and wife Regina, Michael Southerland, Danny Southerland and wife Lacrisha; one brother, Donnie Carroll and wife Tina; 14 grandchildren, 22 g r e a t - g r a n d c h i l d r e n , numerous nieces, nephews,
cousins, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Southerland and Hazel Jensen; two sisters,
Nancy Acree and Emily Carroll and three
brothers, Sammie Southerland, Billy Southerland, and Ronnie Southerland.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with the family visiting with friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday. To sign Mr.
Southerland's online guest book, please visit www.
gracemanorfh.com. Services are under the
direction of Grace Funeral
Service of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020
