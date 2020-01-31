|
Bobby James Brannon, 80, of Arkoma, passed away Jan. 14, 2020.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Fanshawe Community of Christ, Fanshawe, with Sally McGowen officiating. Interment will follow at Fanshawe Cemetery.
Bobby was born March 21, 1939 in Pine Valley, to Ammon James and Jewel Dean (Hall) Brannon. Bobby was a veteran of the US Air Force. He retired from Whirlpool after 30 years as an electrical
maintenance supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years, Mickey Rogers Brannon in 2016; sister, Helen Rana Barrett; brothers, Gene and Lonnie Brannon.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Brannon-Bartels and husband
Jon of Bentonville, Ark.; son, Bryan Brannon of Fanshawe; granddaughters,
Kassidy Brannon-Bartels, Masey Brannon and Kynlie Brannon; brother, Neil Brannon and wife Gail of Arkoma; nieces, Launa Brannon Benson, Kimberly Brannon Kramer and Jeana Brannon Allen;other relatives,
loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Online messages may b left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020