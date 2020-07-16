Bonnie Faye Hull, 92, of Spiro, was born on May 12, 1928, in Fanshawe to Goldie (Cutsinger) and Alvin Allen and passed away on July 14, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Goldie Allen, four sisters Bertha Branscum, Alta Shipman, Juanita Zinn and Bessie Murcheson and one brother Floyd Allen. She worked at Spiro Nursing Home for 42 years and was a member of Spiro First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three daughters Karen Wood, Tonya Terry and Mechelle Bridges-Newlon, son Michael Davidson and wife Miki, grandchildren Fox Wood V and wife Autumn, Megan Wood, Casey Wood, Lesley Mitts, Dayne Baughman, Austin Terry, Kadin Still, Gracie Newlon, Darby Davidson, Brandy Davidson and Farrell Davidson, great-grandchildren Jakelyn, Skye, Winter, Idun and KayBree, step-great-granddaughter Disney, her lifelong friends Raye Tanner, Dorotha Heatherington, Annalee Davis and Alice Blaine, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Fanshawe Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.