Brantley Matthew Pearson traveled with the angels to heaven on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the tender age of 3½. He arrived to his parents on Sept. 23, 2016 as the third child to their loving home. A couple of years later, he received the honorable title of big brother.
Brantley was a light on this world, shinning brightly on those around him. He was a happy, loving, caring child. He loved to work on stuff with his dad. He was always a big help in the shop. He greatly enjoyed his dad's truck, especially going on rides. He always wanted dad to take him for a ride in it.
Being outdoors was Brantley's favorite play area, whether riding his trike, blowing bubbles, drawing with chalk or just running around with his brother and sisters. Brantley knew no stranger. He would always wave at the neighbors and ask them what they are doing while riding his trike. He had a grand time at his Nana's house riding on the lawn mower and four-wheeler. He loved going to Magaw and Papa's house. Brantley would always be wearing shoes, no matter who's they were. Rarely did you see him in the same pair of shoes twice a day since he would change them often. He also enjoyed spending time at daycare playing with all his friends and bringing things home, even if they weren't his.
He was inquisitive, always wanting to know … Whatcha doing? What are you eating? Where are you going? Or asking his mom, What ya cooking?
Brantley had many teachers, but his favorite teachers were his big sister and big brother. He was full of questions and didn't hesitate to ask them. Brantley's favorite color was blue, and his favorite animals were dogs and goats. His favorite stuffed animal was a sea horse named Baby. He took Baby with him everywhere he went. He conquered every milestone head on. As he was learning to walk, when he fell, he'd clap his hands and look at you wanting you to clap for him as well. His first word was Dada, on his Dad's birthday. It was one birthday present his father will never forget.
Brantley is survived by his parents; Matthew and Kaylie Pearson; siblings Savannah Pearson, Karsen Killingsworth and Nevaeh Pearson of the home; grandparents Bill and Diane Pearson of Ponca City, Marilyn Carpenter of Summerfield; great-grandparents A.D. and Beulah Robinson of Summerfield; aunt and uncle Liz and Zach Jackson and their son Gray of Ponca City; great-aunt Betty Martin and son Doug of Homestead, Okla.; great-uncle; Kevin and wife Jennifer Carpenter of Summerfield; and great-great aunt Darlene and husband Bill Bewley of Poteau.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Louis W. and Augusta Boeckman, Buel and Betty Pearson, Richard Carpenter and Gustavia Wright.
There will be a time to pay respects from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Grace Memorial Chapel. Brantley will be laid to rest following the service at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.
Words of encouragement and messages of condolence may be left online at www.gracememorialchapel.net.
Published in Poteau Daily News from May 12 to May 19, 2020.