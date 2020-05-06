Brenda Gay Delap
Brenda Gay Delap of West Point, Calif., (formerly of Poteau) was born in Tulare, Calif., to M.L. Jr. & Clara Mae (Massey) McBride. She passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark., at the age of 66.
She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Jimmy Delap; sons, Jimmy Dustin Delap, James Russell Delap both of West Point, daughter Jennifer Leann Herman and husband Tom of Poteau; sisters, Pamela Taylor, Nyoka Turner both of Poteau; brothers, Rex Blaylock and wife Cheryl of Poteau, Randy Blaylock of DeQueen, Ark., Daniel Blaylock Jr of Cameron, Dusty Blaylock of Chattanooga, Tenn., Rowdy Massey & wife Jerri of Chelsea, grandchildren, Jaret Delap of San Andreas, Calif., Riley Delap of Jackson, Calif., Ronin Delap of Jackson, Lily Delap and Shelly Delap of Pine Grove, Calif., other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Evans Chapel, Poteau.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
