Buddy Lee Wallis, 92, of Pocola passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Pocola.

Buddy was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Rock Island to Erlbey and Mary Ella (Duboise) Wallis. Buddy held several jobs before becoming owner of Wallis Auto Electric until he retired. He always liked to joke and have a great time. Buddy never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dusty Wallis; great-grandson, Skylar Wallis; and sister, Magdeline Lovett.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, LaFaye (Richison); children, Johnny, Donny, Dennis and wife Brenda, Robin and wife Ruth and Tena Wallis; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his two mules, Ike and Mike; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron. Pallbearers will be Rodney, Richard, Greg, Bear and Buddy Ray Wallis, and Bryan Larson. Honorary pallbearer will be Dakota Francis. Thank you for the wonderful care from:Heart of Hospice, Advantage Hospice, Darlene and the rest of the staff at Pocola Nursing and Rehab Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2408 S. 51st Ct., Ste. F, Fort Smith, AR 72903. Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary