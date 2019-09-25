|
C.A. (Nub) Terry, of Monroe was born May 27, 1933 in Monroe, Oklahoma, to George Rufus and Lilly (Riggs) Terry and passed away Sept. 7, 2019 in Poteau at the age of 86.
Nub is survived by his daughters, Renee Autrey of Monroe and Penny and Rudy Wilson of Monroe; a son Chris and Carla Terry of Howe; grandchildren Jennifer and Tino Guillen, Monica and Eldon Faulkenberry, Amy and Bryan Bebermeyer, LeeAnn and Tyler Gardenhire, Lane and Rebecca Terry, and Linn Terry; nineteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren, as well as a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Nub is preceded in death by his parents, wife Inella Terry, brothers Ernest Terry and Ermon Terry, sisters Ermadean Byrd and Jewel Nye. Nub was retired from Leflore County Highway Department District #2 and was a School Bus Driver for Monroe Schools.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church Howe with Pastor Larry Stacy officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery Monroe. Viewing will be Tuesday noon – 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday 9a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services Poteau.
To sign Nub's online guestbook, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019