Carl Dean Taylor III of Panama, Oklahoma was born October 26, 1986 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Carl Dean Taylor Sr. and Brenda (Potter) Taylor and passed away May 30, 2020 in Pocola, Oklahoma at the age of 33. He worked for OG&E River Valley.
He leaves behind the love of his life of 19 years, Rikki Sue Taylor; and two children Carson Dean and Carlli Sue Taylor. Parents Brenda and Jimmy Cheely; bonus paternal grandmother Donnie Cheely; parents-in-law Rick and Dona Sue Jackson; four brothers: C.J. Taylor, Michael Potter and wife Katee, Jimmy Cheely and wife Deana, and Jace Cheely and wife Gabrea; two sisters: Destiny (Taylor) Bunch and Cierra (Cheely) Rosales; favorite great uncle Olen Potter; and more relatives and friends than we have room to list. He is preceded in death by his father Carl Dean Taylor Sr., paternal grandparents Robert "Sarge" and Lula Grace Taylor, maternal grandparents W.R. "Bud" and Lyndia Potter, bonus paternal grandfather Charles "Skeeter" Cheely, idol and favorite Uncle Bobby Taylor, and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
Carl, above all, was an outstanding husband and father. He lived his life for his two kids and enjoyed being with his family. Carl loved doing anything outdoors and working with his hands. His passions were hunting, fishing, working with any type of heavy machinery, and being a little league coach for his children and the community. Carl was described as rough around the edges but he was always willing to give a helping hand when needed. Carl worked hard to be a positive impact in the community and be a good role model, coach, and friend.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Panama Event Center (New Gym) with Reverend Tim Painter officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau, Oklahoma. Viewing will be Wednesday and Thursday 9am-7pm at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dearl Laymon, Chris Dewitt, Tyler Knight, Dusty Cheely, Jim Dee Cheely, Jace Cheely, Samuel Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Matt Walker, Samuel Jackson, Chase Smith, Gordon Frayne, and Justin Thompson. To sign Carl's online guest book, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.