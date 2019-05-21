Carol D. Harris, 60, of Gravette, Ark., passed away Monday, May 21, 2019 in Rogers, Ark., after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Carol was born to George Sr. and Edith Urchison in Poteau on Feb. 17, 1959. Carol earned her associate's degree from NTI. She enjoyed her work in the legal field as a legal clerk. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crime shows, and collecting things. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, James Micheal Harris, and her father, George Harvey Urchison Sr..

She is survived by her daughter, Meredith Bramel (Matthew) of Sulphur Springs, Ark., son, Bryan Harris (Vanessa) of Gravette, son, Luke Hamilton of Bentonville, Ark., daughter, Brandy Harris (James) of Gravette; her mother, Edith Sanders Urchison of Gravette; sister, Julie Down (David) of Tulsa; one brother, George "Sonny" Urchison (Carolyn) of Tulsa; 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home in Rogers from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Lee Cemetery, Sulphur Springs, Ark. Online condolences can be made at bentoncountymemorialpark.com. Published in Poteau Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary