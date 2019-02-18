Carol Jean (Mitchell) Hale, 69, of Sallisaw, formally of Monroe, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab in Clinton, Ark., with her loving daughter by her side.

Carol was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Dec. 5, 1949, to Clarence Mitchell and Josephine (Nelson) Mitchell Myers. Carol was self-employed and an entrepreneur as well. She had friends near and far from her adventures being a flight attendant, working in Las Vegas, owning chicken houses and various different businesses, raising and selling horses and working cow sales. Carol made friends wherever she went. She was also known for her kind and generous heart. She would give anyone anything she ever had, and always had a smile on her face. She loved her family, and their success was very important to her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Bea Wagner; and one nephew, Todd Mitchell.

Carol is survived by one daughter, Kortney Fowler (Donnie) of Damascus, Ark., and five grandchildren Cooper Fowler, Heath Fowler (Ashley), Kallie Linn (Clint), Bailee Roberson (Brent), and Laynee Redman. Also left to cherish her memory, are eight great-grandchildren, Paisley, Suede, Logan, Lexie, Riley, Emiley, Kreece, and Khloe. She is also survived by two brothers, Danny Mitchell (Rita) of Unadilla, Neb., and Max Mitchell of Newton, Iowa; and two very special friends, that were very near to her heart, Adam and Whitney Blaylock..

Celebration of Life graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Union Hill Cemetery (east of Waldron, Ark.) with Brother Gary Burden officiating. The visitation for Carol will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.

