Carol Joan Anklam Self


1935 - 2019
Carol Joan Anklam Self Obituary
Carol Joan Anklam Self, 83, of Poteau, (Gilmore area) passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Poteau. Carol was born October 29, 1935 in Culbertson, Montana to Edward A. "Nute" & Dora (Marcinkowski) Anklam. Carol was a talented artist, crafter & quilter. She was never happy if she was idle; proudly involved for many years with Camp Fire girls, PTC, Band Boosters while living in Eunice, LA. She loved showing her grandchildren silly food tricks. Her favorite pastimes included hummingbird watching, sewing, quilting, crafts of all kinds, reading, word puzzles and learning new words. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John D. Self & daughter, Charlotte Faye (Self) Pate.
Survivors include her daughter and sons in law, Marjorie Gayle & Bryan Johnson of Tahlequah, Karen Kay Self of Poteau, Ruth Ann & James Howell of Texas City, Texas, Nancy Jo Self of Springfield, Vt.; sister Gwen Anklam Frerich of Billings, Mont.; brother, Edward Anklam of Culbertson, Mont.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No Services are scheduled.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau,
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
