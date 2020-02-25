|
|
Carolyn Jo Evans, 69, of Cameron, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 in Cameron.
Services will be 10 a.m., Feb. 28, 2020 at Hontubby Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Bottoms officiating. Burial will be at Fort. Smith National Cemetery.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.
Carolyn was born June 21, 1950 in Heavener to Delmer and Altie "Bunt" (Woodral) Benson.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a heart to serve others. She was a devout Christian and was a lifetime member of Hontubby Baptist Church where she was a children's Sunday school teacher for many years. Carolyn had the strongest faith and was a prayer warrior. She retired from a supervisor position at OK Foods. After retiring from OK Foods she spent most of her time with her grandkids. They were her world. Carolyn was so selfless and would do anything to help anyone. She was an amazing wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Brandon; brothers, Gene & Jessie Benson.
Survivors include daughter and husband, Erika and Rodney Evans of Cameron; granddaughters, Brooke and Jonathon Burgess of Cameron, Ashton Evans of Stillwater; great granddaughter, Olivia Ann Burgess of Cameron; sisters and brothers in law, Peggy and Billy Terry of Poteau, Janis and Dewayne Tucker of Hackett, Ark., Patricia Benson of Heavener, Virginia Hickman of Spiro; brothers, Bobby Benson of Heavener, Kenneth Benson and wife "Ginner" of Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020