Carolyn "Joyce" Brese, 86, of Poteau passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Poteau. Joyce was born March 22, 1933 in Boswell, to Don and Connie (Hall) Thompson. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Poteau. Joyce received a Distinguished Service Award in 2012 for six decades of service. She taught Sunday School for 50 years and always carried a purse full of candy. Kids of all ages followed her around at church. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Hale Brese; daughter, Susan Kay Brese; brother, Phillip Thompson and her parents.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Keith Luton of Howe; Gale and Ward Brown of Poteau; five grandchildren; nine great grands and one great-great-grand; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Brese of Bokchito, Rose Brese of Owasso, and Karen Thompson of Bloomfield, New Mexico. A special thank you to Mandy and David Ollar (granddaughter & caregivers).
Services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene "Faith Community Church of the Nazarene" Poteau. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Pallbearers will include David Brese, Louis Gill, John Reed, Jihn Brese, John Boevers, and Kenneth Brese.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019