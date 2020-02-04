|
Cecil Eugene "Buck" Archey, 75, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 22, 2020 in Cameron.
Services will be 10 a.m., Jan. 27, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook and Leonard Presley officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Buck was born June 23, 1944 in Fairhill, to Edward A. and Clauda (Hilburn) Archey. He was a carpenter
and rancher. Buck served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Jim, George, Robert, Roy, Jiggs, Bill and Delbert; three sisters, Elise Hale, Lois Brown and Foy Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; son, Michael Shawn Archey of Cameron; grandchildren, Austin David Archey and wife Kaylee of Kentucky; Victoria Lynn Archey and Westin Cole Archey of Poteau; sister, Francis Loomis of Williams; brother,
Ray Archey of Shady Point; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020