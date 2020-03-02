|
Clifford David Lane, 86 of Blackfork, Ark. passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in Blackfork.
Graveside services will be March 1, 2020, 4 p.m. at Piney Cemetery in Blackfork, Ark., under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home of Mena.
Clifford was born on May 15, 1933 in Blackfork, to Charlie Lane and Vivian Campbell Lane.
He was married to Emma Ruby May Bissell Lane until her passing in 2001.
Clifford was s a logger, truck driver and raised cattle. He also enjoyed coon hunting, horse riding, and going to sale barns. He dearly loved and enjoyed his family, Clifford was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by one son, Terry Lane of Blackford, Ark.; daughters, Judy Schuller and husband Jim of Mena, Ark., Joan Marshall and husband Charles of Mena, Ark., Jane Seaton and husband Bobby of Chouteau, Ok., Julie Woodral and husband Freddie of Waldron, Ark.; grandchildren, Amanda Blair, Little Clifford Lane, Buck Lane, Garland Cox, Russell Lane, Kathy Harper, Jennifer McDonald, David Hill, Michelle Golkhajeh, Jessica Williams, Chase Lane, Terri Jo Lane, B.J. Seaton, Amber Hollaway, Douglas Seaton, Jolenia Hale and Darren Woodral; 24 great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Vivian Lane, wife Emma Ruby May Bissell Lane, sons, Justen Lane, Jeff Lane, and a great-grandchild Charlene Golkhajek.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, David Hill, Little Clifford Lane, Chase Lane, Douglas Seaton, Russell Lane, Darren Woodral, and Buck Lane.
Family and friends visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Beasley-Wood.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020