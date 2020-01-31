|
Clinton Dean Garrison, 69, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Gary Francis, Lance Neidecker, Steven Coffey, Walter Slavins, P.D. Spangler and Billy Frank Perkins.
Dean was born Oct. 2, 1950 in Exeter, Calif. to Joe and Clela Margret (Heiliman) Garrison, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Heith of Poteau; sisters, Susan Fancher of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kelli Jo Watts of Duncan; grandson, Derrik Williams; great-grandson, Jensen Williams; brother, Denton Garrison of Hodgen; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020