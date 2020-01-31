Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Dean Garrison


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Dean Garrison Obituary
Clinton Dean Garrison, 69, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020 at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Pallbearers will be Gary Francis, Lance Neidecker, Steven Coffey, Walter Slavins, P.D. Spangler and Billy Frank Perkins.
Dean was born Oct. 2, 1950 in Exeter, Calif. to Joe and Clela Margret (Heiliman) Garrison, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Heith of Poteau; sisters, Susan Fancher of Wichita Falls, Texas, Kelli Jo Watts of Duncan; grandson, Derrik Williams; great-grandson, Jensen Williams; brother, Denton Garrison of Hodgen; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -