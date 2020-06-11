Clyde Wesley McAlester, 95, of LeFlore, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

Clyde was a cherished member of Summerfield Baptist Church and enjoyed spending quality time with his family as well as attending his children's activities and events.

Clyde spent his time tending to his cattle and horses, raising broilers for 52 years, and serving on the soil conservation board for many years. He was especially proud when he and Betty were awarded "Farm Family of the Year" in 1985.

Clyde and Betty were married for more than 71 years, and he will be greatly missed by friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ed, Bud, Check and Maddie McAlester, Ruth Pope McFarrin, Nell Richardson, Bobbie Cannon and Ila McGowan, granddaughter Angie Epperly Hicks and special friend LeRoy Pittman.

Survivors include his wife Betty Jo (Warren), children, Marilyn Hoggatt and husband Bryan of Poteau, Carolyn LeDoux and husband Paul and Norman McAlester and wife Stacy of McAlester, grandchildren Dillon LeDoux of Austin, Texas, Megan McAlester and fiancé Jorge Vargas, Jake McAlester and Judd McAlester all of McAlester, great-grandchildren, Kelsey Hicks and significant other Cecil Williams of Shady Point, great-great-grandchildren Kaisdon Hammers and Olivia Williams both of Shady Point, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Graveside services under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Summerfield Cemetery with Charles Caughern officiating.

Pallbearers will be Larry McAlester, David McAlester, Ronald Richardson, J.E. McAlester, Jeff Rudy, Herman McGowan, Casey Warren and John McAlester.

The McAlester family greatly appreciates the wonderful care that was given to our dad by Traditions Health Care and Heart of Hospice.

