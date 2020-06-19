Cody Shawn Meeks, 28, of Eufaula, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Tulsa.
Cody was born on Dec. 3, 1991 in Talihina to Michael Shawn and Alisa Ann (Mangrum) Meeks. He attended McAlester Public Schools. Cody loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his mother Alisa Meeks of Eufaula, father Michael Meeks of Morgantown, W.Va., sister Tiffany Vangaasbeek of Wichita, Kan., grandmothers Janice Mangrum and Deborah Skelton, uncles Jason Mangrum and Michael Smith, aunts Stephanie Adams, Melanie Bradshaw and Mary Meeks, niece Malia Vangaasbeek and cousins Taylor Adams, Justin Hall, Trey Welch and Steve Akins.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Miles and Wauita Croy, Mutt and Iva Meeks and George and Lodene Files, grandfather Melvin Meeks and uncle Samuel Adams.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel.
Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn, Black and Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.