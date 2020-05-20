Cortnie Lea Brown
Cortnie Lea Brown, 27, of Cameron, passed away earlier this week.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.
Internment: Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Published in Poteau Daily News from May 20 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Ellis Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
