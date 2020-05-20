Or Copy this URL to Share

Cortnie Lea Brown, 27, of Cameron, passed away earlier this week.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Internment: Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store