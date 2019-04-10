Dakoda Lane Clark of Bokoshe was born Oct. 6, 2005, in Gallup, N.M., and passed away April 6, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 13.

Dakoda is survived by his parents, Clint and Cheryl Clark; two brothers Ethan Carey and Talon Clark; two sisters, Cheyenne Carey and Chelsie Clark all of the home; grandparents, Marquita Clark of Gallop and Joe and Linda Keith of Stigler; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family, friends and loved ones.

Dakoda was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Clark.

Pallbearers will be Dakoda's brother Ethan Carey, uncle Channon Clark, his Church Young Men's Leader and baseball coach Brian Klatt, one of Dakoda's best friends Parker Klatt, school band instructor Joe Marsh and Church Young Men's leader Jake Gillham.

The name Dakoda comes from Native American origins to be translated friend - to be allies. That is certainly who Dakoda represented, a friend to all he met. He did so with a smile on his face, a song to be sung or hummed, or a rhythm drummed with his fingers, pencil or whatever he had in his hand at the time. Dakoda's love of music was so evident in his daily life, he practiced to become better without prompting. He played the guitar, played the trumpet for the seventh-grade middle school band, was teaching himself to play piano and was taught Native American drumming as a young child.

Dakoda enjoyed sports, like baseball that he played in the Poteau city league, wrestling with Poteau Youth Wrestling and then with the junior high team. He played football, but also loved to cheer on all Poteau Pirate teams. He recently had discovered a love for golf, playing with the golf team through the school, and so enjoyed the friendships he made while doing so. ?Dakoda aspired to become a weatherman or a major league baseball player. He loved to challenge friends and family to a game of chess or pool.

Dakoda was baptized and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in August 2015. He actively participated with the Young Men's Youth program, donating his time for service projects, but also relishing in all the fun things they did together.?Dakoda testified of his faith in Jesus Christ often and recently shared one of his favorite scriptures, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Philippians 4:13

Dakoda has been described by many as sweet, kind, silly, funny, thoughtful and smiling boy; all of these attributes made up the gentle soul that we all were so very blessed to have in our life, if even for a short while.?We take comfort and solace in the knowledge and faith that we will one day be reunited with him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Poteau with President Bob Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Dakoda's name to Poteau Middle School Band, 300 N. Walter St., Poteau, OK 74953; Poteau Youth Wrestling 34819 Midway Road, Poteau, OK 74953; or The Leflore County Boys and Girls Club, 305 Clayton Ave., Poteau.

Viewing will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.