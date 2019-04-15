Home

David Ray Nichols


David Ray Nichols Obituary
David Ray Nichols, 67, of Poteau passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Poteau.
David was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Waldron, Ark., to Ray and Ruth Faye (Sanders) Nichols. He was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Mena, Ark. David was preceded in death by his son, Michael David Nichols; sister, Greta Ann Nichols Ranten; and his parents.
Survivors include his daughters, Andrea Faye of Shreveport, La., Brooklyn Taylor Martin of Poteau, Nichole Donathan of Panama; son, David Ray Nichols II of Washington state; 13 grandchildren; sister, Faye Jo (Nichols) and Bill Hoffman of Poteau, Charlotte Rae (Nichols) Holland of Waldron.
Family services will be held.
Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
