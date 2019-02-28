Deborah Gayle Johnson-Bennett, daughter of the late Basil and Pauline Wise and wife of Larry Bennett, was born Oct. 30, 1947, in Long Beach, Calif.

She graduated Poteau High School in 1965, then attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. She was a successful and prudent business woman, serving in the community for almost 50 years. Her life's mission was to love her Lord, and to serve others.

Debbie professed her faith in Jesus Christ when she was a teenager, and was a charter member at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Poteau and active there her entire adult life. She passed on from this life on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Wise.

Her first love was her Savior, Jesus Christ. And she cherished her children, Jeffrey and Jamie Johnson; her granddaughter, Sierra Johnson; and her loving husband, Larry Bennett.

Debbie's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her devoted husband Larry of the home in Poteau; her son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Andrea, and granddaughter Sierra of Norman; her son, Jamie and daughter-in-law Jonna of Heavener; sister-in-law Janis Wise of Fairfax, Va.; nephews Adam Wise of Fairfax, and Peter Wise of Beaverton, Ore.; loving daughters-in-law, Jackie and Jennifer and son-in-law Joe; and cousins, Maytha Reather of Fort Smith, Ark.,Joann Hays of Fort Smith and Linda Bewley of Russellville, Ark., who were more like sisters to her. Other family members who will miss her include many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. And many more friends and neighbors whom she treated like family. Everyone knew and loved Debbie, and everyone will miss her greatly.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Cross Community Church, Poteau, with Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will be at Mount View Cemetery, Hackett, Ark. Pallbearers will be Adam Wise, Peter Wise, Codey Austin, Eddie Dime, Keith Hays, Tim Johns and Fred Hardesty. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Sullivan, Don Sullivan, Jerry Sullivan, Tim Wise, Ed Wise, Carl Brown, Dewayne Gregory and Lyndell Gregory.

The family will visit with family and friends at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary