Delia Gutierrez Rodriguez, 71, of Poteau was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Jesus and Sarah (Leaneo) Gutierrez, and passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Spiro.
She is survived by her daughters, Yolanda Rodriguez of Spiro, Mary LaRue of Van Buren, Ark.; sons, Richard Rodriguez of Poteau, Jesse Rodriguez of Spiro, Joseph Rodriguez of Spiro; grandchildren, Alicia Rodriguez, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Isaiah Rodriguez, Elijah Johnson; mother, Sarah Gutierrez; father of her children; Jesus Angel Rodriguez; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones.
Delia was preceded in death by her father; Jesus Gutierrez. She loved cooking and enjoyed serving the public. She loved her family dearly and spent a lot of time with them while working with them at their family-owned restaurant, Rodriguez Restaurant in Spiro.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019