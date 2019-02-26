Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia Gutierrez Rodriguez


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delia Gutierrez Rodriguez Obituary
Delia Gutierrez Rodriguez, 71, of Poteau was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Jesus and Sarah (Leaneo) Gutierrez, and passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Spiro.
She is survived by her daughters, Yolanda Rodriguez of Spiro, Mary LaRue of Van Buren, Ark.; sons, Richard Rodriguez of Poteau, Jesse Rodriguez of Spiro, Joseph Rodriguez of Spiro; grandchildren, Alicia Rodriguez, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Isaiah Rodriguez, Elijah Johnson; mother, Sarah Gutierrez; father of her children; Jesus Angel Rodriguez; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones.
Delia was preceded in death by her father; Jesus Gutierrez. She loved cooking and enjoyed serving the public. She loved her family dearly and spent a lot of time with them while working with them at their family-owned restaurant, Rodriguez Restaurant in Spiro.
 Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now