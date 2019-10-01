|
|
Mrs. Della (Jackie) E. Parker died peacefully in University Place, Wash. on Tuesday, August 13 at Hospice House at the age of 83 due to liver failure.
Della is survived by her children, Brenda Williams, Larry Baker, Linda Bucci, Connie Hyser, Anna Parker, and Kelly Parker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Parker, and her Mother, Clementine Elizabeth Crook.
Della was born on October 2, 1935 in Williams, Oklahoma to Elizabeth Crook. She married Robert (Bob) L. Parker, her one true love on March 19, 1977. After moving to Panama. Della began her career as a truck driver with her husband, Bob. The couple shared six children between them. Four from Bob's past marriage, and two from Della's.
Della has many grandchildren, with her most familiar being Jacquelyn Potter, the daughter of Brenda Williams. Della cherished Jacque's visits and care while living in the Adult Family Home.
Della's favorite past times included singing, playing guitar, fishing and long drives on the back roads of Oklahoma with her husband.
Della's ashes will be scattered on the Kiamichi Mountains in Eastern Oklahoma, with loved ones in attendance to celebrate her life. The family would like to thank Peter and Pauline, and the caregivers at Avalon Adult Home Care in Milton, Wash. for the tender love and support they provided Della and her family during this difficult time.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019