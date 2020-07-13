1/
Delmer Hue "Del" Gregory
1951 - 2020
Delmer "Del" Hue Gregory, 69, of Heavener, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark.
Del was born Jan. 15, 1951 in Odessa, Texas, to Delmer and Dorothy (Rouse) Gregory. He was in law enforcement for 20 years.
Del was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Hazel, children David Gregory and Lee Ann of Stillwater, Rick Gregory of Broken Arrow and Danielle Gregory of Broken Arrow, grandchildren, Megan and Zayne Gregory, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship, Monroe, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Duroy, Charlie Hanger, Kevin Radley, Russell Busby, Donnie Barnes and H.L. Scroggins.

Published in Poteau Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
