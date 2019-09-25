|
|
Donald Johnson, 85, of Poteau, died, Aug. 31,
2019 in Ft. Smith, Ark. Don was born July 15, 1934
in Kaiser, Ark. to Linzy and Nolus (Ferguson)
Johnson. He was a supervisor at Phelps Dodge
Tubing Co. Don moved to Cameron at the age of 13
and graduated school there. He later married and
moved to California where he remained until he
retired and moved back to Poteau. Don was preceded
in death by his parents; wives, Melvadine Hughes
Johnson and Birdie Johnson; brothers, Lewis, Howard,
Bill, Fred and Retus Johnson and sister, Martha
Goins.
Survivors include his son, Michael Don Johnson
of Greenville, Miss.; sister and brothers-in-law, Pat
and Ed Salway, Arnold Goins of Panama; sisters-in-law, Louise and Bonnie Johnson;
numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Private family services will be held.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral
Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019