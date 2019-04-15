|
|
Donna Marie Traw, 62, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Poteau.
Donna was born Aug. 21, 1956, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Oma C. and Vera (Gillispie) Shadden. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Traw; brothers, David, Ricky and Donald Shadden, Paul and Garland Gee; sister, Gwendolyn Upton.
Survivors include her son, Richard Griffin and wife Jennifer; beloved granddaughter, Faith Marie Dell; step-children, Randy Traw and Chrissy Guilbeaux; sisters, Lynita Lovell and husband Ronnie, Linda Gee; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating.
The family will be at Evans and Miller Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Sunday to visit with family and friends.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019