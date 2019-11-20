|
Dora Levell Ward Willard was born Palm Sunday, March 29, 1931 to James Hollie and Julia (French) Ward in LeFlore. She was one of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James and sister, Margaret, and adopted brother, Roy Walters.
Dora married Papa, Bill Willard, on Saturday, March 5, 1955 in LeFlore, and together they had a daughter, Holli, who was born Monday, Feb. 17, 1958.
Meemaw and Papa lived in Durant while Papa went to college on the G.I. Bill at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. From there, they went wherever Papa taught; Glenpool, LeFlore, Talihina, Fanshawe, and finally at Red Oak. This is where they settled, living most of their time at the place up on the hill, taking us camping, mowing that place with a push mower, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas, and making dozens and dozens of cookies.
Meemaw passed from this life into eternity with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, having reached the age of 88 years, seven months, and seventeen days.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Willard; daughter, Holli White and husband Leslie; grandchildren, Kerry White and wife Cassie all of Red Oak, Blake White and Tori of Poteau, Jill White of Red Oak; sister, Barbara Austin of Austin, Texas. She has seven great-grand-children: Macie, Hayden, Deacon, Layni, Averi, Ainslee, and Emma. She has countless nieces and nephews that she loved and told fun stories about all the time. For years she kept a family reunion going that kept us together and formed an extended family bond that most people could only dream of. Her legacy is immeasurable and her impact on lives felt far beyond her family and far beyond the town of Red Oak.
Services will be held at Red Oak First Baptist Church on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. Graveside will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Viewing for family and friends will be at Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
