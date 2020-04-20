|
|
Doris "Kay" Woodruff, 71, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Fort Smith.
Kay was born Sept. 3, 1948 in Poteau to Luther and Ethel (West) Woodruff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Wald; and brother, James Woodruff.
Survivors include her daughter Treisa Dugas; son, Richard Wald; brother, Bill Woodruff and wife Mike; sister, Mary Woodruff; sister-in-law, Joyce Woodruff; grandchildren, Wesley Dugas, Crystal Cordoba and husband Marcos; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020. with graveside service at Oakland Cemetery with Bryan Loughmiller officiating under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020