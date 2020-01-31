|
|
Earl Wayne Kendall, 92, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 21, 2020 at Monroe Baptist Church with Jeremy Minor officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George, Kreg, Kale Haney, Chad and Dartyn Meeks and Justin Hoopengarner.
Earl was born June 3, 1927 in Monroe, to James and Esther (Armstrong) Kendall. He was a member
of Monroe Baptist Church. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Onita and Doris.
Survivors include his wife Maxine; son, Jimmy and Debbie Kendall of Monroe; daughter, Claudean Kendall of Mulberry, Ark.; five grandchildren;
eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020