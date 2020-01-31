Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Wayne Kendall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Wayne Kendall Obituary
Earl Wayne Kendall, 92, of Poteau, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 21, 2020 at Monroe Baptist Church with Jeremy Minor officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George, Kreg, Kale Haney, Chad and Dartyn Meeks and Justin Hoopengarner.
Earl was born June 3, 1927 in Monroe, to James and Esther (Armstrong) Kendall. He was a member
of Monroe Baptist Church. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Onita and Doris.
Survivors include his wife Maxine; son, Jimmy and Debbie Kendall of Monroe; daughter, Claudean Kendall of Mulberry, Ark.; five grandchildren;
eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -