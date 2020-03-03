|
|
Eddie Hearl Breashears III passed away Feb. 29, 2020 in Thailand.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., March 28, 2020 a the Long Lake Resort.
He was born Dec. 2, 1959 in Poteau to E.H. (Redd) and Phyllis Breashears.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandson Kaden James Breashears.
Survivors include his son, Kendall Breashears and wife Tiffany of Mount Vernon, Texas; brother, Burl Wayne Breeashears and wife Mary Jo, of Poteau; granddaughters, Autumn and Kenzington Breashears; niece, Taylor Jo Braeshears; nephew, Dany Wayne Breashears and great-niece, ShayDee Breashears, great nephew Brodee Breashears and many more relatives, friends and loved ones.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020