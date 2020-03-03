Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Long Lake Resort
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Breashears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Hearl Breashears III


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Hearl Breashears III Obituary
Eddie Hearl Breashears III passed away Feb. 29, 2020 in Thailand.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., March 28, 2020 a the Long Lake Resort.
He was born Dec. 2, 1959 in Poteau to E.H. (Redd) and Phyllis Breashears.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandson Kaden James Breashears.
Survivors include his son, Kendall Breashears and wife Tiffany of Mount Vernon, Texas; brother, Burl Wayne Breeashears and wife Mary Jo, of Poteau; granddaughters, Autumn and Kenzington Breashears; niece, Taylor Jo Braeshears; nephew, Dany Wayne Breashears and great-niece, ShayDee Breashears, great nephew Brodee Breashears and many more relatives, friends and loved ones.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -