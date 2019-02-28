Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE PO BOX 881
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
For more information about
Edith Hale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Hale


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith Hale Obituary
Edith Hale, 93, of Poteau passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Poteau.
She was born July 3, 1925, in Eufaula to Lonnie Boaz and Ida Samantha (Torix) Martin. She was a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. 
She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Watt Hale; one brother, Raymond Martin; one sister, Lottie Goodwin; and half-sisters, Geneva, Fay, Thelma and Aline.
Edith is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Hale and wife Debbie of Poteau, Audie Hale and wife Mary of Greenwood, Ark.; two daughters and sons-in law, Ramona Hargrove and husband Donald, Audrey Goodwin and husband Gary all of Poteau; a sister, Luveda Baggs of Poteau; a brother, Leon Owen of Blue Eye, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host other family members, friends and loved ones.
A private family interment was held at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Services were under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation the Catholic Charities, 410 N. Bagwell St., Poteau 74953.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now