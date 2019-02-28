|
Edith Hale, 93, of Poteau passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Poteau.
She was born July 3, 1925, in Eufaula to Lonnie Boaz and Ida Samantha (Torix) Martin. She was a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Watt Hale; one brother, Raymond Martin; one sister, Lottie Goodwin; and half-sisters, Geneva, Fay, Thelma and Aline.
Edith is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Hale and wife Debbie of Poteau, Audie Hale and wife Mary of Greenwood, Ark.; two daughters and sons-in law, Ramona Hargrove and husband Donald, Audrey Goodwin and husband Gary all of Poteau; a sister, Luveda Baggs of Poteau; a brother, Leon Owen of Blue Eye, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host other family members, friends and loved ones.
A private family interment was held at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Services were under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation the Catholic Charities, 410 N. Bagwell St., Poteau 74953.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019