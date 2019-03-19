Edna Lavern Hovey Aary, 86, of Alma, Ark., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark.

Edna was born April 7, 1932 in Monroe to Curtis and Clara Rose (Walker) Solomon. She was a lifelong resident of this area: Red Oak, Fanshawe, Bokoshe and Alma. She loved going to church, gospel singings, flea markets and yard sales. She planted huge gardens, flowers and loved having very large family gatherings where she could be the center of attention. She never met a stranger and loved to sing specials in church or anywhere. She was a member of Crosspoint. She loved her family, especially the grandkids.

Edna was preceded in death by her husbands, Edmond Hovey and Grady Aary; her parents, Curtis and Clara Solomon; daughter, Joyce Lavern McClour; grandchildren, Monica Jean Box, Rocky Calhoun, Mitchell McClour; great-grandchildren, Jason Hudlow II, Joyce Kay Calhoun; brothers, Curtis Jr. and EJ Solomon; sister, Thelma Louise Jordan.

Survivors include her children, Mary Mills of Shady Cove, Ore., Gail Vosler of Red Oak, Julia Preston of Fanshawe, Clifford Hovey and wife Trish of Bokoshe, Deborah Box and husband Eugene of Holsom Valley, Carmel Cook and Dewey of Van Buren, Ark., Keith Hovey and Monaco of Alma, Ark.; 21 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; 18 great-great-grandkids; her fur baby, Lucky (Pomeranian); siblings, Dortha James of Cameron, Mildred Davis of Park Hill, Joe Solomon and wife Linda of Spiro, Harold Solomon of Cameron.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau., with Bro. James Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Fanshawe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Hudlow, Bryce Palmer, Curtley Solomon, Frankie Solomon, Brian Scamardo Jr, Johnathan Teltow, Shawn Cook and Ryan Hovey. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Willett, Doug Reineman, Casey Thompson and Jr. Hudlow.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019