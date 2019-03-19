Home

Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE PO BOX 881
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
Edna Bailey
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Edna Mae (Pendergreass) Bailey


Edna Mae (Pendergreass) Bailey Obituary
Edna Mae Bailey of Cameron was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Cameron to William and Alma Lois (Colley) Pendergrass and passed away March 15, 2019, in Poteau at the age of 86.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Lajune Tucker and husband Donnie of Cameron and Jill Beger of Cameron; three sons, Allen Bailey and wife Donna Sue of Hackett, Aaron Bailey and wife Barbara of Poteau, and John Bailey and wife Donna of Spiro; 12 grandchildren, Tammy Hatcher, Shannon Bailey, Rodney Bailey, Steve Tucker, Shawn Tucker, Amanda Bailey, A.J. Bailey, Amber Bailey, Beth Bailey, Seth Bailey, Callandra Roberts and Cory Cooper; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one sister Jurl Reynolds; one brother, Dink Pendergrass; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alma Pendergrass; her husband, Clyde Bailey; her son-in-law, Joey Beger; two sisters, Reba Johnson and Lou Barnett; and one brother, Buck Pendergrass.
Edna attended Cross Community Church, was a member of the American Legion and cooked at the Cameron Head Start for many years. Edna enjoyed planting and working with her flowers and vegetables and loved her family dearly. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Services were held Monday, March 18, at Grace Manor Chapel with Pastor Jason Lloyd officiating. Burial was in Knot Hole Cemetery under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau. Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
